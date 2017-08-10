Live drone, Facebook feeds reinvent flood coverage

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
With so many cameras in so many places, our view of natural disasters is changing. From the emergency response to the news coverage, drones and live Facebook feeds gave an unprecedented lookMore >>
With so many cameras in so many places, our view of natural disasters is changing. From the emergency response to the news coverage, drones and live Facebook feeds gave an unprecedented look at the flood of August 2016.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on North Ardenwood where they say two people were shot and sustained injuries.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on North Ardenwood where they say two people were shot and sustained injuries.More >>
A year after the historic flood, the mayor-president of East Baton Rouge said the parish still has a way to go in terms of recovery. “I would say we've come along 75 percent.More >>
A year after the historic flood, the mayor-president of East Baton Rouge said the parish still has a way to go in terms of recovery. “I would say we've come along 75 percent. Some people may see that as a high percentage. No doubt, we still have a lot of work to,” said Mayor-President Sharon WestoMore >>
LSU sophomore kicker Jack Gonsoulin has bulked up a significantly since his days at Catholic High. So just how much? "I'm glad you asked," Gonsoulin saysMore >>
LSU sophomore kicker Jack Gonsoulin has bulked up a significantly since his days at Catholic High. So just how much? "I'm glad you asked," Gonsoulin says with a laugh, playfully flexing, "I actually just got a pretty good arm pump in today. I'm about 20-25 pounds heavier thanMore >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 10.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 10.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>