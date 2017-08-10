Police believe fatal shooting on N. Ardenwood Dr. was result of online robbery setup

Police believe robbery was the motive behind a double shooting that left one man dead and his cousin wounded.

According to investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Thursday night shooting on N. Ardenwood Dr. was a set up by the unidentified robbers.

The incident happened at roughly 7 p.m. after the victim, Austin Rashaad Norwood, 22, and his cousin went to the location to sell a phone, which was allegedly arranged online.

Norwood, who is listed as a resident of Walker, was shot and killed while he was sitting in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim is reportedly recovering in a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

