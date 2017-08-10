BRPD investigating fatal shooting on N. Ardenwood, 1 dead, another injured

Police are investigating a shooting on North Ardenwood where they say two people were shot and sustained injuries.

Baton Rouge Police Department confirms there were two people shot in the 1900 block of North Ardenwood Blvd around 7 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office also confirms one of the victims have died from injuries in the shooting.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

