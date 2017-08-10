BRPD identifies man shot and killed on N. Ardenwood, 2nd victim expected to survive

Police are investigating a shooting in Baton Rouge that left one person dead and another wounded.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the person who was slain as Austin Rashaad Norwood, 22, of Walker.

Investigators reported two people were shot on North Ardenwood Drive near Greenwell Springs Road around 7 p.m.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. said Norwood was shot while sitting in a car and died at the scene. He added the second victim is expected to survive.

Mckneely also said the motive for the shooting remains unknown. He did not release any details on the shooter.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

