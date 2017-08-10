I-10 to be widened between Highland Rd. And LA 73 in Ascension Parish

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 10.More >>
Sportsline summer camp continues this evening with the Christian Home Education Fellowship of Baton Rouge, better known as CHEF, Patriots.More >>
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - According to documents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court, Dr. Brandon Dumas has filed a lawsuit against the Southern University Board of Supervisors. TheMore >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.More >>
A North Carolina gas station employee had a visit from a special guest on Tuesday.More >>
