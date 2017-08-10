Bigger and stronger Gonsoulin competing to be LSU starting kicker

LSU sophomore kicker Jack Gonsoulin has bulked up a significantly since his days at Catholic High. So just how much?

"I'm glad you asked," Gonsoulin says with a laugh, playfully flexing, "I actually just got a pretty good arm pump in today. I'm about 20-25 pounds heavier than we I graduated Catholic."

So kickers need to be jacked too?

"Exactly. We're just trying to look good off the bus man."

Gonsoulin not only hopes to look good arriving at the stadium, but also wants to contribute on the field this season. After making 11-15 field goals and 40-42 extra points last season, Colby Delahoussaye has moved on, leaving Gonsoulin and redshirt freshman Connor Culp battling for the starting spot.

"Both guys are really doing a good job kicking field goals right now," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says, "It's neck and neck."

The two were literally perfect last Saturday before the Tigers' preseason game (LSU no longer refers to them as scrimmages). Gonsoulin and Culp combined to go 10-10 during the field goal period. Saturday was Culp's day to kick with the first team unit, as the two alternate.

"Connor goes out and makes five in a row. Then I go out and do the same thing. It was a good day" Gonsoulin says.

Senior kicker Cameron Gamble handled the kickoff duties for LSU last season, drilling 14 touchbacks in 63 boots. However if the Tigers need Gonsoulin to tee it up, he's open to that as well.

"Yeah I would. Both spots are open right now. Me and Connor are competing for the field goal spot. And Connor, Cameron and I are all working our tails off for that kickoff spot. We're just trying to see who has what clubs in the bag, to go out and perform the way coach wants us to."

