SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: CHEF Patriots

Sportsline summer camp continues this evening with the Christian Home Education Fellowship of Baton Rouge, better known as CHEF, Patriots.

Head coach Ernie Butitta has built himself a dynasty over at CHEF. The patriots head into 2017 as the four-time defending state champions in the independent home school division.

The patriots are tasked with replacing a plethora of senior talent this season.

One of them being Jordan Tate, big number 68 on the field, who will be playing in Hammond this year as a freshman at Southeastern. Something that brings Butitta immense pride, as well as respect to his program and players.

"What it does for the program is, not only our program but home-school programs, is it just brings awareness that we do have some athletes out here on the field," Butittta said.

"And just because we're not able to play certain teams doesn't necessarily mean we don't belong on the field with them," Buttitta continued, "this weekend we had our first home school player inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, Jason Taylor, and that does a lot as far as I'm concerned," he says. "It gives all these guys hope that they have something to achieve."

The patriots begin the "Drive for Five" this Friday with a jamboree in Bogalusa, and officially kick off their title defense next week at central private.

