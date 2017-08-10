Live After Five fall 2017 concert series continues with Bag of Donuts

The official lineup for the was announced in August and now the wait is over.

WAFB is one of the proud sponsors of the Live After Five 2017 fall concert series in downtown Baton Rouge. a

The lineup includes:

September 8: Gina Brown and Jonathan Boogie Long

September 15: Chubby Carrier

September 22: River City Hit Squad

September 29: Supercharger

October 6: Bag of Donuts

October 13: Parish County Line

October 20: Larry Garner

October 27: Mike Broussard and Night Train

The concerts are held at Repentance Park in downtown Baton Rouge from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

