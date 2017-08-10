Live After Five fall 2017 concert series concludes with Mike Bro - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Live After Five fall 2017 concert series concludes with Mike Broussard and Night Train

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The official lineup for the was announced in August and now the wait is over. 

WAFB is one of the proud sponsors of the Live After Five 2017 fall concert series in downtown Baton Rouge. a

The lineup includes: 

  • September 8: Gina Brown and Jonathan Boogie Long
  • September 15: Chubby Carrier
  • September 22: River City Hit Squad
  • September 29: Supercharger
  • October 6: Bag of Donuts
  • October 13: Parish County Line
  • October 20: Larry Garner
  • October 27: Mike Broussard and Night Train

The concerts are held at Repentance Park in downtown Baton Rouge from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

