Live After Five canceled due to threat of bad weather

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials with Live After Five announced they have to cancel Friday night's performance by Mike Broussard and Night Train.

This was the last scheduled concert of the fall series.

The lineup includes:

The lineup includes: 

  • September 8: Gina Brown and Jonathan Boogie Long
  • September 15: Chubby Carrier
  • September 22: River City Hit Squad
  • September 29: Supercharger
  • October 6: Bag of Donuts
  • October 13: Parish County Line
  • October 20: Larry Garner
  • October 27: Mike Broussard and Night Train

The concerts are held at Repentance Park in downtown Baton Rouge from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

