International champs to perform at LSU Art Museum

Thursday August 17, you will be able to see why Baton Rouge’s Forward Arts poetry slam team is international champ!

The group, after honing their performance with hard work in Baton Rouge, headed to San Francisco in July to take on the nation’s best.

These teams can be vastly different in presentation. Some incorporate cheerleader-like moves, some twist in modern dance pictures, but our team lets the words show their power!

Donney Rose, marketing director and teaching artist at Forward Arts, said “Our All Star slam team loves to refer to themselves as 'regular'. They see themselves as small city poets who were able to accomplish this enormous feat, but understand that even with their accomplishment they are still shadowed by larger metropolitan places with more access to the arts. They spent a considerable amount of time with their coach, Desireé Dallagiacomo, working on their craft throughout this summer. The team and Desireé were dedicating 15 hours a week to writing, revising and performance rehearsal. The month before they won Brave New Voices, they won a regional tournament in Texas. They just put a lot of time and effort into being their absolute best and the results came in their favor!”

LSU Museum of Art invited the local poets to see its new exhibition. Myrna Colley-Lee, the collector, sought out costumes and cultural art pieces for and from African-Americans. The sense of pride is strong, you can see it in the art collected by this costumer and arts patron.

LSU Museum of Art sent out this email blast: "Third Thursday with Forward Arts! Thursday, August 17, 6–8 p.m. After their incredible win at the 20th Annual Brave New Voices International Youth Poetry Slam Festival, Baton Rouge-based arts collective Forward Arts will present a spoken word performance inspired by artwork on display in 'Reflections: African American Life from the Myrna Colley-Lee Collection'. A cash bar and light hors d'oeuvres will be available. Attendance is $5 for members, students and faculty with ID, and $10 for nonmembers."

Round up your family, especially if your kids have never been inside an art museum. For $5, they will get snacks and hear champion spoken word poets, and see art. It will be an education AND fun!

Donney Rose says the exposure provided by this event is good for the youth performing too, "It is important that our young people put poems up in spaces that are not poetry centered as a means of exposing a broader audience to the art form of spoken word and to get an idea of how their words can connect to a non-traditional audience. Writing in response to visual art allows our youth poets to flex their story telling muscles by building poetic narrative out of wordless images."

Let them knock your socks off August 17!

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.