Training exercise prepares first responders for crash landing at BTR

It's one of the worst scenarios imaginable for an airport - a crash landing.

On Thursday, the Baton Rouge airport went through a drill where they practiced how they would respond to such a situation.

Actors portrayed injured passengers right in the center of the runway.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department, EMS, and Airport staff had to determine the condition of each passenger before sending them to the right hospital. Emergency responders worked on their communication, speed, and poise under pressure.

"You have to come out in the field and you have to do whatever your discipline is,” said Anthony Williams, Chief of the Airport Police and Fire Departments. “And what this does for us, it makes us better servants to serve the community that we vow to serve."

Officials say these types of drills are vital.

"The main thing is communication,” said training sergeant Robert Stikes. “That's the top priority. That's how things work good. Communicating with one another from the various agencies."

All airports in the United States go through this type of exercise every three years to comply with the FAA rules.

