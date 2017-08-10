La. man who allegedly tried to hack Trump's tax return placed on house arrest

A private investigator accused of trying to steal President Donald Trump’s tax returns by hacking a Department of Education website was placed on house arrest Wednesday rather than having his bond revoked as prosecutors requested.More >>
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix; PM 60% - 70% rain/storms; a high of 90°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy - a few scattered showers; a low of 76°
FRIDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy - more rain; PM rain/storms likely; a high of 89°
Police say a woman is in critical condition after she jumped out of a moving vehicle Wednesday evening. The Walker Police Department said it erroneously reported the woman's death after receiving wrong information.More >>
A man suspected of choking a woman is wanted on domestic abuse charges. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Travis Harrison, 32, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor Mitch Landrieu will hold a press conference in New Orleans to address the loss of power at the city's pumping stations and possible severe weather.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
The newly named 'Patagotitan mayorum' weighed in at 76 tons, making it 11 times heavier than the dreaded Tyrannosaurus rex.More >>
A 44-year-old law school student appeared in court for urinating on a 10-year-old girl and her parents at a Metallica concert.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
