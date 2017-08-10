WANTED: Man accused of strangling woman in front of 3 children

A man suspected of choking a woman is wanted on domestic abuse charges.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Travis Harrison, 32, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-4 and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Harrison strangled a woman on June 5 in the presence of three children.

They added she was able to lock herself in the bathroom to call police, but the suspect reportedly kicked in the door and took her cellphone.

Harrison is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery strangulation, domestic abuse battery child endangerment, and simple robbery.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

