FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy; rain and storms in the afternoon

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix; PM 60% - 70% rain/storms; a high of 90°

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy - a few scattered showers; a low of 76°

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy - more rain; PM rain/storms likely; a high of 89°

- It was another decent morning for the youngsters going to school - a dry bus stop; however, just like Wednesday, the forecast is calling for increasing showers/storms for the bus ride home Thursday

- As of late morning, FIRST ALERT Doppler radar primarily picking up areas of rain along the southern parishes - but a few isolated showers are beginning to pop up within our viewing area …

- Overall, this daily persistent threat of rain/storms will continue for the next several days (tied to a rather stagnant weather pattern) - in general, a broad mid/upper level trough, resulting in abundant moisture and leading to potential brief heavy downpours

- No widespread severe conditions - though, a few stronger storms could produce (in addition to heavy rainfall) gusty winds and frequent lightning ...

- Afternoon temperatures will continue to run a few degrees below the norm; generally speaking, in the upper 80°s (normal being 93°) due to the cloud cover and the showers/storms

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The first hurricane of the Atlantic Basin - Hurricane Franklin - made landfall overnight north of Veracruz, Mexico (with winds of 85 mph) and now continues to dissipate over the rough terrain of eastern Mexico. Winds are now down to 30 mph, moving W at 20 mph; the remnants of Franklin located about 20 miles NNW of Mexico City … additional weakening will continue throughout the day.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: Southerly winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: Southerly winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR AUGUST 11:

High Tide: 1:47 p.m. +1.0

Low Tide: 9:03 p.m. +0.6

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 10 … 103° (2015); 62° (1976)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 10 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:28 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:51 p.m.

