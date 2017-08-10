Teen facing charges in shooting death of TN truck driver suspected in multiple armed robberies, police say

The teen accused of robbing and shooting an out of state truck driver Tuesday is suspected of also robbing two nearby stores at gunpoint earlier in the summer.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Landry Carter walked into the Family Dollar on Florida Boulevard on June 11, which was exactly one month before his 18th birthday, and allegedly pulled a gun on a clerk before demanding the money inside the safe, the cash in the register, some cigarettes, and some cigars.

The arrest warrant stated the clerk told the suspect he could not open the safe. It added Carter allegedly got away with $240 in cash from the register, two packs of Kool short cigarettes, and two silver Game cigars. Investigators said the suspect then ran away.

Carter is also suspected of robbing the Dollar General on Little John Drive twice. BRPD said the first armed robbery happened just three days after the Family Dollar was robbed. Investigators said the suspect walked into the store just before 9 p.m. on June 14, grabbed a cold drink from the cooler, and put it on the counter.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim reportedly told detectives that the suspect, “produced a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at him, demanding he open the cash register and place the cash into a plastic bag and give it to him or he would kill him.” The arrest warrant stated the victim reported giving the suspect $310 in cash in a plastic bag and said the suspect then ran off.

Police said Carter allegedly robbed the same store at gunpoint again on July 3. According to detectives, Carter walked into the store, grabbed a 2-liter bottle of soda from a shelf, and put it on the counter. According to the arrest warrant, the suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, and leaned over the counter.

"Give me my change," Carter allegedly told the victim.

The warrant stated the victim told investigators he put $220 in cash in a plastic bag and the suspect left.

All of the incidents happened within about a two-block area.

