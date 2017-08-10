Les Miles to appear on the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show

SEC Network’s traveling pregame show will start the year in Arlington, TX and it will include former LSU head coach Les Miles.

Florida will play Michigan in the Advocare Classic on Saturday, Sept. 2, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Miles will serve as a guest analyst for the season opener between the SEC and Big 10 powerhouses.

The pregame show will also feature an in-depth story on Derrius Guice reported by SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge.

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. and kickoff between the Gators and Wolverines is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

