Governor declares state of emergency in New Orleans

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor Mitch Landrieu held a press conference in New Orleans to address the loss of power at the city's pumping stations and possible severe weather.

The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board lost service to one of its power turbines, which provides power to a majority of the city’s pumping stations serving the East Bank of New Orleans.

Gov. Edwards says a state of emergency has been declared due to ongoing flooding issues.

Mayor Landrieu noted that the city will be vulnerable for the next 24 to 48 hours.

“I am therefore urging residents in the affected area in the event of rain to move their vehicles to higher ground, take necessary actions to protect personal properties, stay off of the roadways during storms unless an emergency makes it absolutely necessary to do so,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said.

Drinking water and sewerage services for the city are not impacted by this outage.

Crews are on site now working to repair the down turbine and secure backup power to restore power to the pumping stations.

