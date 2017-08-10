Alex Bregman extends extra base hit streak to 10 games

Former LSU shortstop Alex Bregman doubled in the ninth inning Wednesday night against the White Sox extending his extra base hit streak to 10 games.

The 10 game streak ties Bregman with former Astros outfielder Richard Hidalgo for the franchise record.

Bregman now has a batting average of .276 and is hitting .338 since the All Star break.

The Astros lost 7-1 to Chicago, but still hold a 13 game lead over Seattle in the American League West Division.

Houston selected the Tiger shortstop with the second overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft.

Bregman finished his LSU career with a .337 batting average, 56 doubles, 10 triples, 21 homers and 148 RBI.

