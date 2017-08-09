Police: Woman severely injured after jumping out of moving vehicle

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the meeting live when it begins Two controversial items are set for discussion at the Wednesday, Aug. 9 East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting. An ordinance that would ban smoking from bars and casinos in the parish is set to take public comment. This measure has failed approval in the past and the items was deferred from the June 28 meeting. RELATED: Advocates making second effort to ban smoking in bars and...More >>
With a $1 billion fiscal cliff looming next year, the governor’s office is renewing their push for a budget fix. Now, more so than before, the governor’s team appears toMore >>
Over 20 buildings in the East Baton Rouge Parish School District were damaged by the flood, 9 of those flooded structures were schools.More >>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron meets with the media, as the Tigers continue their second week of fall camp. We will livestream the press conference beginning at 6:30 p.m. If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live. LSU will have another team scrimmage this Saturday, with the season opener against BYU in Houston quickly approaching September 2nd. The Tigers checked in at #13 in Sports Illustrated's preseason Top 25 Wednesday. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All ri...More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.More >>
