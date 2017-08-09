Police: Woman severely injured after jumping out of moving vehic - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Woman severely injured after jumping out of moving vehicle

WALKER, LA (WAFB) -

Police say a woman was injured after jumping out of a moving vehicle.

A spokesperson with Walker Police Department says a woman was severely injured around 7:19 p.m. on Weds. after she jumped out of a moving vehicle.

Authorities say the incident happened on the I-12 West entrance ramp near Walker.

Walker police say the woman was in the passenger seat.

There's no word right now on what cause her to get out of the moving vehicle. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

