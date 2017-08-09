Police: Woman in critical condition after jumping out of moving vehicle on I-12

Police say a woman is in critical condition after she jumped out of a moving vehicle Wednesday evening.

The Walker Police Department said it erroneously reported the woman's death after receiving wrong information. Officials said they regretted the mistake.

A spokesman with Walker PD said Whitney Shantel Cotton, 26, jumped from a vehicle on the I-12 West on ramp near Walker around 7:15 p.m.

"From our preliminary investigation, we have learned that Ms. Cotton was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by her fiancé," Captain John Sharp stated in a written release. "As the pickup truck traveled along the westbound entrance ramp to I-12 in Walker, Ms. Cotton opened her door and leapt from the vehicle, striking her head on the roadway when she fell. It is our understanding that the couple were arguing when the incident occurred."

Cotton was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition, Sharp reported Thursday morning.

“At this time, we do not suspect foul play in connection with this matter. Nevertheless, our investigation is continuing and we would very much like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident,” Sharp added.

Walker Police ask that anyone witnessing the incident contact the Police Department at (225) 664-3125.

