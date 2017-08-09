EBR Metro Council approves proposed ban of smoking from bars, casinos

An ordinance to ban smoking from bars and casinos in the parish was approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

BREAKING: EBR metro council approves smoking ban in 7-5 vote to include bars and casinos in the city-parish. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/CJyOmxJikv — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) August 9, 2017

This measure has failed approval in the past and the items was deferred from the June 28 meeting.

