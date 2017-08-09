WATCH LIVE: Metro Council meeting to hear public comment on smoking ban, update on BRAVE funding

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the meeting live when it begins

Two controversial items are set for discussion at the Wednesday, Aug. 9 East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting.

An ordinance that would ban smoking from bars and casinos in the parish is set to take public comment. This measure has failed approval in the past and the items was deferred from the June 28 meeting.

Additionally, there’s an item on the agenda asking Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for an update on the $125,000 that should have gone to LSU, per an agenda item back in Feb. In Feb. 2017 though, that item that would have given LSU $125,000 for their data collection for BRAVE, was deleted at the request of Mayor Broome. The item never came back up, until now.

We will livestream the meeting in its entirety in this story and on the WAFB Facebook page. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

WAFB's Kiran Chawla and Scottie Hunter will be at the meeting to provide updates on our later broadcasts.

