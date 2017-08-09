9News Investigators Update: Mayor's office addresses Metro Council about BRAVE contracts

A series of 9News Investigations triggered an item on Wednesday's Metro Council agenda about the BRAVE contracts.

The discussion lasted well over an hour Wednesday night. It started as an explanation about why LSU was asking for $125,000 turned into a controversial conversation about all brave contracts.

Councilman Buddy Amoroso is the one who put this item on the agenda asking how much LSU was owed. The city's interim Chief Administrative Officer Dr. James Llorens said LSU is owed only $36,000 more, but did over $90,000 worth of work in good faith hoping to get reimbursed if additional federal funds came through.

Amoroso also asked if Mayor Sharon Weston Broome knew about the BRAVE contracts. Dr. Llorens said the mayor did not know and gave the grant administrator full discretion.

Many other council members also chimed in.

Dr. Llorens says the legislative auditor has come in requesting all contracts. He says once they're finished, they can reinstate all suspended contracts. meanwhile, in order for LSU to get paid anymore than $36,000, he says it has to go before the council for approval.

