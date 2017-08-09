9News Investigators Update: Mayor's office addresses Metro Council about BRAVE contracts

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the meeting live when it begins Two controversial items are set for discussion at the Wednesday, Aug. 9 East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting. An ordinance that would ban smoking from bars and casinos in the parish is set to take public comment. This measure has failed approval in the past and the items was deferred from the June 28 meeting. RELATED: Advocates making second effort to ban smoking in bars and...More >>
If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the meeting live when it begins Two controversial items are set for discussion at the Wednesday, Aug. 9 East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting. An ordinance that would ban smoking from bars and casinos in the parish is set to take public comment. This measure has failed approval in the past and the items was deferred from the June 28 meeting. RELATED: Advocates making second effort to ban smoking in bars and...More >>
Police have arrested a teen who they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a Tennessee man after a robbery in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Landry Carter, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder and multiple counts of armed robbery.More >>
Police have arrested a teen who they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a Tennessee man after a robbery in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Landry Carter, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder and multiple counts of armed robbery.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 10.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 10.More >>
If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the meeting live when it begins Two controversial items are set for discussion at the Wednesday, Aug. 9 East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting. An ordinance that would ban smoking from bars and casinos in the parish is set to take public comment. This measure has failed approval in the past and the items was deferred from the June 28 meeting. RELATED: Advocates making second effort to ban smoking in bars and...More >>
If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the meeting live when it begins Two controversial items are set for discussion at the Wednesday, Aug. 9 East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting. An ordinance that would ban smoking from bars and casinos in the parish is set to take public comment. This measure has failed approval in the past and the items was deferred from the June 28 meeting. RELATED: Advocates making second effort to ban smoking in bars and...More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Kentucky man and his transgender wife are suing Amazon, alleging that they endured sustained discrimination and harassment during a year as co-workers at an Amazon warehouse in northern Kentucky.More >>
A Kentucky man and his transgender wife are suing Amazon, alleging that they endured sustained discrimination and harassment during a year as co-workers at an Amazon warehouse in northern Kentucky.More >>