Former Tiger Alex Bregman looks to extend extra base hit streak

Former LSU shortstop Alex Bregman will try to extend his extra base hit streak to 10 games Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox.

Bregman, who struggled earlier in the season with a .256 batting average, has caught fire at the plate, upping his average to .273. He has hit .351 since July 18, including 13 extra base hits.

The Astros are currently in first place in the American League West Division by 14 games over the Seattle Mariners.

Houston selected the Tiger shortstop with the second overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft.

Bregman finished his LSU career with a .337 batting average, 56 doubles, 10 triples, 21 homers and 148 RBI.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.