Gov. Edwards announces major development to Community College in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

A new state-of-the-art facility is coming to Livingston Parish, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced. 

The 20,000 square foot building will be the Northshore Technical Community College Advanced Technology Center. 

“We know that the demand for well trained and skilled workers will expand as business opportunities in Livingston Parish expand, which is why this new facility is going to be integral to the future economic development of this area,” said Gov. Edwards. “I am very proud of Dr. Sullivan and the LCTCS system for their work in making this a reality. It is the kind of investment in our students and communities that will pay off in more ways than one for generations to come.” 

The new campus will support existing high school duel enrollment programs, customize training programs supportive of business and industry, and transfer programs in partnership with Southeastern Louisiana University. 

"This new campus will provide access to life changing academic and workforce training for those who need it the most,” said Dr. Sullivan. “We are grateful to Governor Edwards for his continued commitment to and investment in workforce opportunities for the people of Louisiana."

A timeline for completion of the project was not provided. 

