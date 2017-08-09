Police: Man lands in jail after calling 911

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
"It's a sad day to watch a city advance so far over 12 years and in less than one year, you're watching somebody who doesn't understand exactly what's going on in some of these programsMore >>
Police said a man who called 911 ended up in jail on burglary and other charges. Burnell Francis Jr., 46, of Thibodaux, was arrested early Monday morning, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 9.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
