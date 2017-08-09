Police: Man lands in jail after calling 911

Police said a man who called 911 ended up in jail on burglary and other charges.

Burnell Francis Jr., 46, of Thibodaux, was arrested early Monday morning, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Investigators said Francis walked up to a man standing outside a hotel room early Sunday morning and allegedly started punching him in the face.

They added Francis allegedly took the victim’s wallet, went inside the hotel room and reportedly stole cash from the pants pocket of someone sleeping inside, and then ran off.

According to police, detectives used a translation app to communicate with the victim because he didn’t speak English.

"Police had an image of the suspect, but did not know his name yet," according to a written release.

Investigators reported Francis called 911 Monday around 1 a.m. and said he wanted to speak with a captain and when officers arrived at his location, they said they recognized Francis as the person believed to be involved in the previous day’s burglary.

Francis was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, purse snatching (authorities said the law reads “purse” but a wallet fits within the statute) and misuse of 911.

His bond is set at $102,500.

