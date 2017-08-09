DA says BRAVE funding controversy is distraction from success in crime reduction

"It's a sad day to watch a city advance so far over 12 years and in less than one year, you're watching somebody who doesn't understand exactly what's going on in some of these programsMore >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 9.More >>
As kids head back to school, WAFB is a proud sponsor of a drive that helps get every child a uniform and Wednesday, Uniforms for Kids got a huge gift.More >>
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported said the fiscal year that ended in June was its third best year ever, resulting in more than $159 million being transferred to the treasury for public education.More >>
A news conference will be held Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation offices to announce a new service to help tens of thousands of Louisiana children with developmental disabilities.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
There has been a lot of build-up heading towards the 2017 solar eclipse this month. The event has even prompted some school districts across the country to cancel class to give students the opportunity to view the rare occasion.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
