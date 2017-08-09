Ascension Parish students head back to school, some schools opening for first time since flood

Some Ascension Parish students returned to their home campus for the very first time Wednesday.

St. Amant Primary and Middle took in water during the flood last August.

Staff members have been working non-stop to get the schools ready for the first day back.

"A lot of people have worked very, very hard to get us to this point and this is just another moment of progress as we're recovering from the flood from last year," said Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander.

"We have really, truly learned the meaning of resilience," added Paisley Morgan, principal of St. Amant Primary. "Our staff members have been incredible. They have worked so hard getting their classrooms ready and, like I said, everyone is just super excited."

Starting this year, breakfast and lunch will be provided for free to students in 17 Ascension Parish schools, including St. Amant Primary and Middle.

