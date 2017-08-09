Uniforms for Kids receives huge check to put the drive over its goal

As kids head back to school, WAFB is a proud sponsor of a drive that helps get every child a uniform and Wednesday, Uniforms for Kids got a huge gift.

The cause received a check for $25,000 from the Albemarle Foundation. The money will go to St. Vincent de Paul, which will use it to buy new uniforms for kids in need.

St. Vincent CEO Michael Acaldo said the donation will put the drive over its 20,000 uniform goal.

"It's so nice to come to the end of the campaign and a huge gift like this puts us over the top,” Acaldo explained. “And so, when you're able to impact 10,000 lives, 20,000 uniforms, it's just an awesome impact in our community."

And just because school has started doesn't mean you can't donate. Feel free to drop off uniforms at St. Vincent de Paul.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

