Sports Illustrated preseason poll ranks the Tigers No. 13

The LSU Tigers will start the 2017 season at No. 13 in Sports Illustrated's Preseason Top 25, released on Wednesday.

Alabama gets the nod at No. 1 followed by the (2) Florida State Seminoles, (3) Ohio State Buckeyes, (4) Oklahoma State Cowboys and (5) USC Trojans.

SI's Path to the playoff for LSU: The Tigers’ playoff path goes through four teams in SI’s Top 25: at Florida (Oct. 7), Auburn (Oct. 14), at Alabama (Nov. 4) and Texas A&M (Nov. 25). Could the SEC get two entries? Potentially. But LSU will have to earn it, starting with a visit from BYU (Sept. 2).

The (6) Oklahoma Sooners, (7) Clemson Tigers, (8) Penn State Nittany Lions, (9) Washington Huskies and (10) Auburn Tigers round out the preseason top 10.

Top 25 SEC Teams:

Alabama (1)

Auburn (10)

LSU (13)

Georgia (16)

Florida (18)

Texas A&M (25)

LSU travels to Houston to open the season against BYU on Saturday, Sept. 2. Kickoff between the Tigers and Cougars is set for 8:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

