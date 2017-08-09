FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing clouds; isolated afternoon/evening showers

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Quiet, dry AM; increasing PM clouds - 60% rain/storms; a high of 88°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly/mostly cloudy; a few areas of isolated showers - a low of 75°

THURSDAY: Mainly dry AM; 60% - 70% PM rain coverage - a high of 89°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- It’s the first day of school for many youngsters throughout SE LA/SW MS - no weather challenges getting to the bus stop Wednesday morning, mild out the door and temperatures in the mid 70°s …

- That, of course, will be changing for the bus ride home later Wednesday afternoon - we’ll see our customary increasing activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar before or shortly after the noon hour …

- We’re looking at more widespread coverage (60% - 70%) within a window of 3 to 4 hours Wednesday afternoon/early evening; potentially a few isolated thunderstorm cells which "could" produce 2" - 3" rainfall rates (which may lead to flooding of roadways, low lying areas and those with poor drainage)

- Overall, this is pretty much the same forecast scenario for Thursday, Friday and through the upcoming weekend; and, as mentioned, a localized risk of flooding rainfall can’t be ruled out across SE LA/S MS over the course of the next several days …

- As far as temperatures are concerned - for early August, a normal afternoon high is 93°; overnight/early morning low is 74° … we’re consistently hitting close to the normal low; while staying a few degrees below the daytime norm, due to the afternoon clouds and rainfall

TROPICAL UPDATE:

T.S. Franklin is on the verge of becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic season … currently, highest sustained winds are 70 mph; moving to the W at 13 mph; the center located about 165 miles ENE of Veracruz, Mexico. On this forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to approach the coast of eastern Mexico on Wednesday - then cross the coast in the Mexican state of Veracruz Wednesday night or early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. Right now, tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 3 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR AUGUST 10:

HIGH TIDE: 1:05 p.m. +1.2

LOW TIDE: 9:22 p.m. +0.5

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 9 … 102° (1962); 60° (1989)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 9 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:28 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:52 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.