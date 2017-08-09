WATCH LIVE: Officials announce new service to help children with developmental disabilities

A news conference will be held Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation offices to announce a new service to help tens of thousands of Louisiana children with developmental disabilities.

It starts at 10 a.m. On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

The free statewide service is underwritten by BRAF and its donors, as well as some other community foundations in Louisiana.

Parents of children with developmental disabilities will be in attendance for the announcement.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.