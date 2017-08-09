WATCH LIVE: Officials announce new service to help children with developmental disabilities

A news conference will be held Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation offices to announce a new service to help tens of thousands of Louisiana children with developmental disabilities.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a man was found dead on Plank Road near Adams Avenue around 12:30 a.m.More >>
Cajun Army President Chris King says the group’s entrance requirements aren’t as strict as you would think. You just have to be ready for whenever you’re needed.More >>
NOAA will issue an outlook update on Wednesday going into the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Experts will discuss what is expected during the remainder of the season during a teleconference call at 10 a.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 9.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
Authorities say they have arrested a man who fired a rifle inside a pawn shop in Ladson Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
Netflix took a huge hit Tuesday when Disney announced plans to pull its movies from the streaming service and start its own product.More >>
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
