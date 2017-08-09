Officials announce new service to help children with developmental disabilities

A news conference was held Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation offices to announce a new service to help tens of thousands of Louisiana children with developmental disabilities.

The free statewide service is underwritten by BRAF and its donors, as well as some other community foundations in Louisiana.

"Two years ago, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation engaged parents, therapist, state and local agencies and other to see how Autism services could be improved in the Baton Rouge region," states a press release.

Parents of children with developmental disabilities will be in attendance for the announcement.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.