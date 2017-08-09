New website to provide free resources to thousands of La. children with developmental disabilities

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) launched a new website Wednesday to help tens of thousands of Louisiana children with developmental disabilities.

The free statewide service is underwritten by BRAF and its donors, as well as some other community foundations in Louisiana.

The website, Exceptional Lives Louisiana, has been two years in the making.

"Two years ago, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation engaged parents, therapist, state and local agencies and other to see how Autism services could be improved in the Baton Rouge region," states a press release.

With a few clicks, families can find the resources they need to help their child with Autism or other developmental challenges at their fingertips.

Many families know this first hand - finding the right therapist, or information, or even figuring out what a diagnosis means can be overwhelming. The new website can provide step-by-step guides tailored to a family's need.

"If you put in Autism in google, you're going to get thousands of results and you don't know which one of those is accurate, which ones are trustworthy," Anne Marcus, Exceptional Lives Co-Founder, said. "It we can help families filter through that information and know what steps they can take, then we feel like we're having an impact."

