Forecasters predict higher likelihood of above-normal activity for peak of hurricane season

NOAA issued an outlook update on Wednesday morning going into the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Meteorologist Steve Caparotta provided details on a special digital live report about what was discussed and how it pertains to Louisiana.

Forecasters are now predicting a higher likelihood of an above-normal season, and they increased the predicted number of named storms and major hurricanes. The season has the potential to be extremely active, and could be the most active since 2010.

They added the updated outlook is based on recent model predictions, changing atmospheric conditions over the ocean, and more.

The historical peak period of the season is mid-August through October, according to forecasters.

“We’re now entering the peak of the season when the bulk of the storms usually form,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “The wind and air patterns in the area of the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean where many storms develop are very conducive to an above-normal season. This is in part because the chance of an El Nino forming, which tends to prevent storms from strengthening, has dropped significantly from May.”

Officials said there have been six named storms over the first nine weeks of this season, which is nearly half the number of storms during an average six-month season and double the number of storms that typically form by early August.

Initially, NOAA predicted an above-normal season with 11 to 17 named storms, of which five to nine could become hurricanes, including two to four major hurricanes.

“Today’s updated outlook underscores the need for everyone to know their true vulnerabilities to storms and storm surge,” said FEMA Administrator Brock Long. “As we enter the height of hurricane season, it’s important for everyone to know who issues evacuation orders in their community, heed the warnings, update their insurance and have a preparedness plan.”

