Flood victims targeted by burglars

Water creeping up the side of their home was the view Eric and Carol DiSanto had as they evacuated their Sherwood Forest neighborhood last August. They didn't know it at the time, but two feet of flood water would be just the start of their troubles. "It's been a pretty bad year. The 2016 flood is the gift that keMore >>
One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a shopping center on Florida Blvd. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m. The male victim was taken to the hospital by EMS. Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting. If you know anything about this incident, call Crim...More >>
Parts of the city of New Orleans experienced torrential rainfall on Saturday, August 5th that flooded streets, stranded hundreds of cars, and swamped countless other homes and businesses. New Orleanians are used to flooding, but this particular event has garnered lots of attention both because of its surprise nature and the seemingly slow fall of the flood waters once the rain stopped. A remarkablMore >>
One year after the August flood a lot of people are still trying to find their way home. Although there has been progress, it can be a tough topic to discuss. Parish President Layton Ricks said it is hard to forget how Livingston Parish looked. “My initial thought was, my God, how much water can falMore >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested the second of two women accused of ambushing a woman at Planet Fitness and then pepper-spraying and cutting her back in July.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
A Gulfport man who drove up to the Harrison County Jail Monday afternoon and confessed to shooting his wife is behind bars charged with Attempted Murder. Jerome Verdell Jefferson, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>