Gov. Edwards meets with business leaders to discuss looming fiscal cliff

Gov. John Bel Edwards met with more than 20 business leaders from across Louisiana Tuesday.

The meeting was convened to discuss opportunities for the state and business to join together to avoid the more than $1 billion fiscal cliff approach on July 1, 2018.

Gov. Edwards released a statement upon the completion of the meeting.

“We have an obligation to the people of Louisiana to come together to avoid the fiscal cliff that is quickly approaching,” Gov. Edwards said in a press release. “My administration has been working to find a combination of spending cuts and revenue options that will stabilize our state for the long-term.”

To date, the Governor says he has cut more than $600 million in spending and has worked to make the government more efficient. He says they’re beginning to see signs that the economy is rebounding and unemployment is on the decline, but there is more work to be done to sustain the recovery and build a strong foundation for future growth.

“Today, I continued an ongoing conversation with business leaders from all across Louisiana about what we can do to provide long-term predictability and stability to our state’s budget and finances. Their input is critically important as these business leaders are on the front lines – creating jobs and working to build a strong economy. It’s their ideas, combined with the input from legislators and other community leaders that will, hopefully, guide us as we look for consensus to avoid the fiscal cliff. I appreciate these individuals taking the time to be engaged and offering constructive input in this process, and invite them to continue to offer advice and partner with my administration as we move forward.”

