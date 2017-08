LSU releases 2018 Tiger baseball schedule

LSU released its 2018 baseball schedule Tuesday and it opens with exciting weekend series against Notre Dame and Texas at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers have a total of 37 home games, including SEC series against Missouri, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Arkansas and Alabama.

LSU will play instate schools UNO, Grambling Southeastern, Southern, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State, Nicholls, Northwestern State and Tulane.

2018 Baseball Schedule:

FEBRUARY

16 (Fri.): NOTRE DAME (7 p.m.)

17 (Sat.): NOTRE DAME (2 p.m.)

18 (Sun.): NOTRE DAME (1 p.m.)

21 (Wed.): NEW ORLEANS (6:30 p.m.)

23 (Fri.): TEXAS (7 p.m.)

24 (Sat.): TEXAS (2 p.m.)

25 (Sun.): TEXAS (1 p.m.)

27 (Tue.): GRAMBLING (6:30 p.m.)

28 (Wed.): at Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m.)

MARCH

2 (Fri.): TOLEDO (7 p.m.)

3 (Sat.): SACRED HEART (6 p.m.)

4 (Sun.): SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (3 p.m.)

6 (Tue.): SOUTHERN (6:30 p.m.)

7 (Wed.): at Louisiana-Lafayette (6 p.m.)

9 (Fri.): HAWAII (7 p.m.)

10 (Sat.): HAWAII (6:30 p.m.)

11 (Sun.): HAWAII (1 p.m.)

14 (Wed.): SOUTH ALABAMA (6:30 p.m.)

16 (Fri.): MISSOURI (7 p.m.)

17 (Sat.): MISSOURI (6:30 p.m.)

18 (Sun.): MISSOURI (1 p.m.)

21 (Wed.): TULANE (6:30 p.m.)

23 (Fri.): at Vanderbilt (TBA)

24 (Sat.): at Vanderbilt (TBA)

25 (Sun.): at Vanderbilt (TBA)

27 (Tue.): Louisiana-Lafayette* (7 p.m.)

29 (Thu.): MISSISSIPPI STATE (6:30 p.m.)

30 (Fri.): MISSISSIPPI STATE (7 p.m.)

31 (Sat.): MISSISSIPPI STATE (2 p.m.)



APRIL

3 (Tue.): NICHOLLS (6:30 p.m.)

6 (Fri.): at Texas A&M (TBA)

7 (Sat.): at Texas A&M (TBA)

8 (Sun.): at Texas A&M (TBA)

11 (Wed.): LOUISIANA TECH (6:30 p.m.)

13 (Fri.): TENNESSEE (7 p.m.)

14 (Sat.): TENNESSEE (6:30 p.m.)

15 (Sun.): TENNESSEE (1 p.m.)

18 (Wed.): at Tulane (6:30 p.m.)

20 (Fri.): at South Carolina (TBA)

21 (Sat.): at South Carolina (TBA)

22 (Sun.): at South Carolina (TBA)

24 (Tue.): LAMAR (6:30 p.m.)

27 (Fri.): at Ole Miss (TBA)

28 (Sat.): at Ole Miss (TBA)

29 (Sun.): at Ole Miss (TBA)

MAY

4 (Fri.): ARKANSAS (7 p.m.)

5 (Sat.): ARKANSAS (6:30 p.m.)

6 (Sun.): ARKANSAS (1 p.m.)

9 (Wed.): McNEESE STATE (6:30 p.m.)

11 (Fri.): ALABAMA (7 p.m.)

12 (Sat.): ALABAMA (6:30 p.m.)

13 (Sun.): ALABAMA (1 p.m.)

15 (Tue.): NORTHWESTERN STATE (6:30 p.m.)

17 (Thu.): at Auburn (TBA)

18 (Fri.): at Auburn (TBA)

19 (Sat.): at Auburn (TBA)

May 23-27: SEC Tournament (Hoover, AL)

June 1-3/4: NCAA Regional

June 8-10/9-11: NCAA Super Regional

June 16-26/27: College World Series (Omaha, NE)

HOME GAMES IN CAPS (Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field)

* - Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic (Shrine on Airline – Metairie, La.)

