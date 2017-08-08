Red Rock & Blue IX clears event record $62,000 for military charities

Despite numerous challenges this summer, most of which was presented by Mother Nature, Red Rock and Blue IX cleared an event record $62,000 for military charities.

RRB will donate these monies to such wonderful local charity organizations as The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Support Our War Heroes and Wounded War Heroes, while The Louisville Slugger Warriors (the national wounded warrior softball team) has already received a healthy $7,000 check from Red Rock and Blue. RRB has donated over $100,000 to charity over the last two years alone, that coming before this summer's events.

Because of tropical storm Cindy, the annual Celebrity/Sorta Celebrity Softball Game was canceled for the first time ever and Red Rock and Blue's massive softball/kickball tournament was postponed from late June to late July. Still, nearly all of the tournament's 100 registered teams returned to BREC's Oak Villa Softball Complex and were a huge reason this year's fundraiser was another major success.

RRB also held two very entertaining concert events this summer, both drawing large and enthusiastic crowds to The Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge. Who's Bad, The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience teamed up with local favorites The Michael Foster Project for one awesome R&B show in early June, while the

top tributes to Van Halen, Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith rocked the house for another stellar evening of classic hits in mid-July.

Red Rock and Blue hopes that even more established and popular musical acts will possibly donate their time to the organization and the cause in the future. More sponsorship and participation is always encouraged, as RRB continues to grow exponentially and get better each year.

For more information on how you can get involved, please visit redrockandblue.com.

