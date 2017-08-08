Ascension Parish Fire Dist. 3 opens new fire station in Prairieville

People in Ascension Parish are excited that Prairieville is getting a new fire station and a new fire truck.

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for Ascension Parish Fire District 3, which is located off Bluff Road.

Officials there said it will make a big difference in keeping families safe.

"The longer it takes us to get to the people in need, the less help we can provide, so we believe in keeping up and getting closer to the people," said Ascension Fire Dist. 3 Chief Mark Stewart. "As they build out further, we want to build out further with them, so this will allow us to get much closer to an area of opportunity that our fire district before would have taken us longer to get to."

As Ascension Parish continues to grow, the plan is to keep up with the growth and add more fire stations as necessary.

