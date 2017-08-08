FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds increasing, rain likely

YOUR QUICKCAST:
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds; rain/storms likely - a high of 86°
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few isolated/scattered showers; a low of 75°
WEDNESDAY: Rain/storms (60% coverage) - a high of 88°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Overall, a relatively quiet morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; however, by late morning, a few areas of showers/storms beginning to show up across our viewing area
- We’re still expecting the most widespread and the potentially heavier rainfall to occur during the afternoon hours (possibly into the early evening) …
- And, the area of highest coverage may well fall (generally speaking) north and west of Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurapas - with rainfall rates possibly as high as 2" - 3" per hour; but the accumulated amounts of 2" - 3" should be more isolated
- There will also be targeted areas where flooding may occur - primarily streets, low lying and poor drainage areas; in other words, the usual spots
- At this point, it looks as if "Back-to-School" Wednesday will be mainly dry for the early bus stop - but a very good idea for youngster to have rain ponchos, etc. in the backpack for the afternoon ride home!
TROPICAL UPDATE:
Tropical Storm Franklin is moving across the Yucatan peninsula - expected to be in the Bay of Campeche on Tuesday. Highest sustained winds are at 45 mph; moving to the WNW at 13 mph … strengthening should begin as it heads back out in the open water of the extreme southern Gulf; the next and final landfall should be late Wednesday/early Thursday in mainland Mexico.
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop
Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less
TIDES FOR AUGUST 9:
High Tide: 12:26 p.m. +1.3
Low Tide: 9:19 p.m. +0.3
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 8 … 101° (1921); 64° (1990)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 8 … 93°; 74°
SUNRISE: 6:27 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:53 p.m.
