FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds increasing, rain likely

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds; rain/storms likely - a high of 86°

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few isolated/scattered showers; a low of 75°

WEDNESDAY: Rain/storms (60% coverage) - a high of 88°

- Overall, a relatively quiet morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; however, by late morning, a few areas of showers/storms beginning to show up across our viewing area

- We’re still expecting the most widespread and the potentially heavier rainfall to occur during the afternoon hours (possibly into the early evening) …

- And, the area of highest coverage may well fall (generally speaking) north and west of Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurapas - with rainfall rates possibly as high as 2" - 3" per hour; but the accumulated amounts of 2" - 3" should be more isolated

- There will also be targeted areas where flooding may occur - primarily streets, low lying and poor drainage areas; in other words, the usual spots

- At this point, it looks as if "Back-to-School" Wednesday will be mainly dry for the early bus stop - but a very good idea for youngster to have rain ponchos, etc. in the backpack for the afternoon ride home!

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Franklin is moving across the Yucatan peninsula - expected to be in the Bay of Campeche on Tuesday. Highest sustained winds are at 45 mph; moving to the WNW at 13 mph … strengthening should begin as it heads back out in the open water of the extreme southern Gulf; the next and final landfall should be late Wednesday/early Thursday in mainland Mexico.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR AUGUST 9:

High Tide: 12:26 p.m. +1.3

Low Tide: 9:19 p.m. +0.3

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 8 … 101° (1921); 64° (1990)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 8 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:27 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:53 p.m.

