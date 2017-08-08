LSU head coach Will Wade adds another transfer to Tigers 2017 signing class

LSU head coach Will Wade continues to add pieces to the 2017 Tiger basketball puzzle with the addition of transfer Randy Onwuasor.

Onwuasor played at Southern Utah last season before transferring to LSU and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6'3 guard averaged 23.6 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Thunderbirds.

“We are excited to have Randy Onwuasor joining our program at LSU,” Wade said in a release. “His experience and his ability to score the basketball will be an important addition that will be a positive for our team this coming season.”

The talented guard played two seasons with Texas Tech (2013-2015) before transferring to Southern Utah. This season he scored a career-high 43 points against Montana State in the Big Sky Tournament and was named the Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year.

Onwuasor is the fifth addition to Wade's first LSU squad. Jeremy Combs (North Texas transfer), Daryl Edwards (Northwest Florida State transfer) and high school freshmen Mayan Kiir (Bradenton, FL) and Tremont Waters (New Haven, CT) will join the new look Tigers this season.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.