Rep. C. Denise Marcelle hosts flood recovery town hall meeting

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds; rain/storms likely - a high of 86°
WEDNESDAY: Rain/storms (60% coverage) - a high of 88°
Istrouma High School will open its doors Tuesday with all the bells and whistles, literally. The principal will celebrate by ringing the bell at a special ceremony Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A town hall meeting is being hosted by state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle and will feature representatives from the governor's office, attorney general's office, FEMA, and others.More >>
One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a shopping center on Florida Blvd. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m. The male victim was taken to the hospital by EMS. Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting. If you know anything about this incident, call Crim...More >>
A man suspected of raping a minor was arrested Friday, after an investigation that started in late March. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Terrance Dupaty, 20, of Belle Rose, is accused of raping a juvenile on March 21.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
President Trump's retweet comes days after he praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to fight leaks in the name of national security.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.More >>
