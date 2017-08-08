Rep. C. Denise Marcelle hosts flood recovery town hall meeting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Rep. C. Denise Marcelle hosts flood recovery town hall meeting

BATON ROUGE, LA

Everyone can talk about their concerns over flood recovery to top Louisiana officials.

A town hall meeting is being hosted by state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle and will feature representatives from the governor's office, attorney general's office, FEMA, and others.

It will be held at the Gus Young Park Gym and will start at 6 p.m.

