Torrential rains cause flooding in Houston area

Torrential rains have brought more flooding to the Houston area as emergency officials urge drivers to stay home until the water recedes.

About 6 inches of rain have fallen across much of Harris County, including Houston, and more has swamped suburbs west of the city.

Authorities are warning motorists of more than a dozen areas of high water along highways. Fire officials say they've conducted about two-dozen water rescues Tuesday, mostly pulling drivers from their stranded cars.

Houston officials launched emergency operations early Tuesday following the heavy rain that began a day earlier. The National Weather Service has issued flash-flood warnings for the region.

The same storm system brought widespread flooding to San Antonio and other areas Monday.

