Deputies arrest man accused of raping juvenile in March

A man suspected of raping a minor was arrested Friday, after an investigation that started in late March.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Terrance Dupaty, 20, of Belle Rose, is accused of raping a juvenile on March 21.

Investigators said the victim tried to fight off her attacker, but was overpowered.

Detectives said the evidence they were able to collect pointed them to Dupaty.

Authorities said an arrest warrant was applied for and received on August 3 and Dupaty was arrested the next day.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a charge of first-degree rape.

His bond is set at $100,000.

