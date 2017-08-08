Tenn man dies after being shot during robbery on Florida Blvd.

A Tennessee man died Tuesday morning after a robbery in a shopping center on on Florida Blvd.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m. The area is located between S. Flannery Rd. and Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Keith Odom, 49, of Jonesboro, Tennessee, was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators with BRPD believe that Odom was repairing his 18-wheeler truck when a black male suspect approached and robbed him. They also presume that Odom sustained gunshot injuries after turning his property over to the suspect.

No further information on the suspect has been released.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

