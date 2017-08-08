Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Tenn man during - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Tenn man during robbery

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
By Marcus Brown
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police have in custody an 18-year-old who they say shot a Tennessee man, who died Tuesday morning after a robbery in a shopping center on on Florida Blvd.  

Authorities say they have Landry Carter, 18, of Baton Rouge in custody on charges of 1st degree murder and armed robbery.

Police say Carter is accused of shootingKeith Odom, 49, of Jonesboro, Tennessee after robbing him of his personal belongings.

Carter is also being charged three counts of armed robbery. 

Carter is accused of robbing the Family Dollar, 12132 Florida Blvd on June 11, 2017 and the Dollar General, 191 Little John, on June 14, 2017 and on July 3, 2017, police say.

RELATED STORY: BRPD seeking suspect accused of robbing Dollar General at gunpoint

Police say these cases were cleared as a result of a coordinated effort by the BRPD Homicide Division, BRPD Armed Robbery Division, BRPD Uniform Patrol, and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m. The area is located between S. Flannery Rd. and Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Odom was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died as a result of his injuries. 

Investigators with BRPD believe that Odom was repairing his 18-wheeler truck when a male suspect approached and robbed him. They also presume that Odom sustained gunshot injuries after turning his property over to the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • EBR Metro Council approves proposed ban of smoking from bars, casinos

    EBR Metro Council approves proposed ban of smoking from bars, casinos

    (Source: WAFB)(Source: WAFB)

    If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the meeting live when it begins Two controversial items are set for discussion at the Wednesday, Aug. 9 East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting.  An ordinance that would ban smoking from bars and casinos in the parish is set to take public comment. This measure has failed approval in the past and the items was deferred from the June 28 meeting.  RELATED: Advocates making second effort to ban smoking in bars and...

    More >>

    If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the meeting live when it begins Two controversial items are set for discussion at the Wednesday, Aug. 9 East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting.  An ordinance that would ban smoking from bars and casinos in the parish is set to take public comment. This measure has failed approval in the past and the items was deferred from the June 28 meeting.  RELATED: Advocates making second effort to ban smoking in bars and...

    More >>

  • Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Tenn man during robbery

    Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Tenn man during robbery

    One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a shopping center on Florida Blvd.   According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m.  The male victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.  Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.   If you know anything about this incident, call Crim...

    More >>

    One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a shopping center on Florida Blvd.   According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m.  The male victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.  Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.   If you know anything about this incident, call Crim...

    More >>

  • Police: Woman severely injured after jumping out of moving vehicle

    Police: Woman severely injured after jumping out of moving vehicle

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:39:09 GMT
    Police say a woman was injured after jumping out of a moving vehicle. A spokesperson with Walker Police Department says a woman was severely injured around 7:19 p.m. on Weds. after she jumped out of a moving vehicle. Authorities say the incident happened on the I-12 West entrance ramp near Walker. Walker police say the woman was in the passenger seat. There's no word right now on what cause her to get out of the moving vehicle. Details are limited at this ...More >>
    Police say a woman was injured after jumping out of a moving vehicle. A spokesperson with Walker Police Department says a woman was severely injured around 7:19 p.m. on Weds. after she jumped out of a moving vehicle. Authorities say the incident happened on the I-12 West entrance ramp near Walker. Walker police say the woman was in the passenger seat. There's no word right now on what cause her to get out of the moving vehicle. Details are limited at this ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly