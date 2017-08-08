Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Tenn man during robbery

Police have in custody an 18-year-old who they say shot a Tennessee man, who died Tuesday morning after a robbery in a shopping center on on Florida Blvd.

Authorities say they have Landry Carter, 18, of Baton Rouge in custody on charges of 1st degree murder and armed robbery.

Police say Carter is accused of shootingKeith Odom, 49, of Jonesboro, Tennessee after robbing him of his personal belongings.

Carter is also being charged three counts of armed robbery.

Carter is accused of robbing the Family Dollar, 12132 Florida Blvd on June 11, 2017 and the Dollar General, 191 Little John, on June 14, 2017 and on July 3, 2017, police say.

RELATED STORY: BRPD seeking suspect accused of robbing Dollar General at gunpoint

Police say these cases were cleared as a result of a coordinated effort by the BRPD Homicide Division, BRPD Armed Robbery Division, BRPD Uniform Patrol, and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m. The area is located between S. Flannery Rd. and Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Odom was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators with BRPD believe that Odom was repairing his 18-wheeler truck when a male suspect approached and robbed him. They also presume that Odom sustained gunshot injuries after turning his property over to the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.