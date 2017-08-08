Police arrest teen in connection with robbery, shooting that left TN man dead

Police have arrested a teen who they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a Tennessee man after a robbery in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Landry Carter, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder and multiple counts of armed robbery.

Investigators said Carter is accused of shooting Keith Odom, 49, of Jonesboro, TN, after robbing him of his personal belongings in the parking lot of a shopping center on Florida Boulevard on Tuesday around 8 a.m.

According to police, Carter is accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Florida Boulevard that is located between Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Flannery Road on June 11. He is also suspected of robbing the Dollar General not far away on Little John Drive on June 14 and July 3, police added.

Authorities reported Odom was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators with BRPD believe Odom was repairing his 18-wheeler truck when someone walked up and robbed him. They think Odom was shot after giving the robber his stuff.

Police said these cases were cleared as a result of a coordinated effort by the BRPD Homicide Division, BRPD Armed Robbery Division, BRPD Uniform Patrol, and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.

