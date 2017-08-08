Man in critical condition after shooting on Florida Blvd. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man in critical condition after shooting on Florida Blvd.

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a shopping center on Florida Blvd.  

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m. 

The male victim was taken to the hospital by EMS. 

Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.  

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

