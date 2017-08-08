Man in critical condition after shooting on Florida Blvd.

One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a shopping center on Florida Blvd.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m.

The male victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

